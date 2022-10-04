Juventus manager Max Allegri has turned his attention towards their Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa this midweek.

The manager was relieved to see his team beat Bologna in Serie A this weekend. They would now turn their attention towards earning their first European win of the season.

The game against the Israelis should be easy for Juve, considering their opponents have lost their first two games of the group stage.

However, that makes them equal to Juve in the competition now, and it opens the door for either side to clinch the Europa League spot.

So both teams have something to play for, and Allegri is not getting carried away by the suggestion his team will have it easy in the match.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“You need to have enthusiasm and keep your feet on the ground, without getting hysterical. Against Maccabi, it will not be an easy match. Maccabi has given PSG and Benfica a hard time. It will be a match to win on the pitch. It will not be easy.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Maccabi Haifa would be important for our confidence, and give us momentum.

However, it would be easier said than done, and we must be prepared to work hard for what we deserve in the game.