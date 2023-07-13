On Thursday evening, Juventus held a press conference to promote the club’s upcoming United States tour.

The Bianconeri will travel to the USA for the second summer in a row. The Juventus Soccer Champions Tour will start on July 21 and end on August 3.

The Bianconeri will compete in three glamorous friendly tests against Barcelona, Milan and Real Madrid.

Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik was present at the press conference and discussed his position at the club.

The Pole joined the Italian giants last season, completing a loan switch from Marseille. Upon reflection, the management decided to exercise the option to buy the 29-year-old.

Nevertheless, the former Napoli star is aware of the stern competition for starting role at Juventus.

“I have no idea who will be in the starting formation in the first match,” admitted the striker as published by JuventusNews24.

“There are so many players. It won’t be as easy as last season to play all the matches. We are a big squad with great qualities.

“There is positive competition between us but the team is what matters the most. Of course, I would like to play but the decision is up to the coach.”

Milik also relishes the chance to reunite with his international teammate Robert Lewandowski who will spearhead Barcelona’s lineup.

“He’s an extraordinary striker. He has shown that he is at a high level for over 10 years, he is among the best in the world.

“He has more experience than before, he’s dangerous in the box and plays in a fantastic team. I can learn a lot from him in the national team but also by watching his games

“I hope it will be a good match in a beautiful stadium. I can’t wait.”