“It won’t be easy. The pitch looks smaller” Allegri discusses Juventus’ match against Venezia

Massimiliano Allegri has warned that Juventus’ match against Venezia would not be an easy one, as the Bianconeri look for their fourth consecutive win with a clean sheet.

Venezia is currently 16th on the league table, and it can be quite easy to underrate them because of that.

Allegri is all too familiar with facing clubs that aren’t so high on the Serie A table and warns that Venezia will give his team a good match.

“It will be a complicated game, Venezia has scored many goals at home,” Allegri said at a press conference via Football Italia.

“We must respect them and have their same mentality. We need to right approach and if we match them physically, our technical qualities will emerge.

“It won’t be easy. The pitch looks smaller, and none of our players has ever played there except [Giorgio] Chiellini and me, many years ago.

“[Paolo] Zanetti deserve praise because Venezia play really well, it will be important to come home with the three points.”

Juve FC Says

The match against Venezia is a must-win, and preferably with a clean sheet as we close in on the top four.

It would take more than our efforts to bridge the gap with the leading clubs this season, but winning most of our matches would certainly help to achieve that.

Venezia has lost their last three matches, two of which have been at home, and Juve cannot leave there without earning all the points.