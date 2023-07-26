Juventus has delivered a surprising blow to Leonardo Bonucci by informing him that he is not part of their plans for the upcoming season. The decision to leave him behind while the team travels for pre-season in the United States is likely due to his injury record over the last two seasons, which may have raised concerns about his fitness and availability.

The club is now actively seeking to offload Bonucci, but the player himself is reportedly determined to stay and might attempt to convince Juventus to reconsider their decision before the new season officially begins.

However, it appears that Cristiano Giuntoli, a key decision-maker at the club, is not easily swayed and seems resolute in his stance. Riccardo Gentile, likely an individual close to Bonucci or someone providing advice, has suggested that it might be best for the defender to leave Juventus and continue his career at another club.

The pundit said via Tuttojuve:

“It would be a shame to stay in a club that no longer wants him because he can find a team and be satisfied because there are still the European Championships.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has had a good spell with us and the club is not offloading him properly, but if he wants to play for Italy at the next Euros, he must take this chance to leave and prove that he still has something to offer in the Italian game.