“It would be convenient for Juventus” Former goalkeeper tips Serie A star to join Juve

Former goalkeeper, Fernando Orsi, has tipped Lorenzo Insigne to fit in perfectly at Juventus because of their system.

He says the Napoli contract rebel would be the right signing for Juve as long as they continue their 4-3-3 formation.

However, he also admits that his next club could come down to the team that offers him the most money.

Orsi said as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It would be convenient for Juventus in 4-3-3, but also for Roma and Lazio could do well. In short, in all the teams that play with the outside.

“I don’t see him as a second striker at Inter, then since the players are attracted to money they can also go to teams where they are tactically less useful but where they earn a lot of money.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has signed much younger players in recent transfer windows.

However, a successful squad usually needs a blend of talent and experience, and that is one reason the Bianconeri have kept hold of Giorgio Chiellini until now.

Insigne has proven to be one of the best attackers in Italy over the years and he still has plenty to offer.

But Juve would be better off focusing on signing younger players as they have done recently.

Although someone like Dejan Kulusevski has struggled under Max Allegri in this campaign, it is still better to keep renewing the squad and there is no guarantee that Insigne would fit into the plan of Allegri if he joins