ITA Airways unveiled an airplane named after legendary Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

The 39-year-old was one of the most iconic centre-backs of his generation. After 17 years in Turin, he joined LAFC for a later career experience before hanging his boots last year.

The Italian airways company has thus decided to pay tribute to the Euro 2020 hero by naming one of its airplanes after him, embodying “the grit and passion of Italian football” as stated in its Instagram post.

Fellow Calcio icons like Francesco Totti, Paolo Rossi, Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Baggio also received a similar honor in the past.