Italian agent says Juventus will not be able to keep Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has developed into one of the best midfielders in the world and Juventus wants to keep the French midfielder.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with his entourage over a new deal and have yet to made progress, with his current one expiring at the end of this season.

Rabiot seems relaxed about his future, but Juve isn’t and his performance at the World Cup will make it harder to keep him in Turin.

In his first match in the competition, he scored a goal, provided an assist and did well all around for the French national team against Australia.

As he impresses, the agent Dario Canovi insists it will be hard for Juve to keep him. He explains via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Knowing his mother, I see Rabiot’s permanence as difficult. Beyond the technical project, I believe that the player’s economic demands could be too high for Juventus. He is a player with great skills, probably above average. Given how he is structured, he is a Premier League player and I don’t exclude that he could end up right there.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has become a world-class player almost overnight and it is hard to think we could actually lose him in the summer.

The midfielder was close to joining Manchester United earlier, but the deal fell through.

Now we have to work hard to keep him in Turin, but it might require us to break our wage structure.