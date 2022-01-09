Italian authorities further reduce stadium capacity, now at 5,000

The rampaging omicron variant of covid-19 is causing problems for Serie A clubs and has forced the Italian authorities to further reduce stadium capacity.

Italy was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic in 2020 and they are determined not to suffer from it again.

Stadiums across the country’s top-flight never returned to full capacity like some European countries.

It peaked at 75%, with some clubs suffering from a loss of revenue because they couldn’t sell enough matchday tickets.

More troubles are coming for these clubs, with Football Italia reporting that from January 16th to 23rd, football stadiums will admit just 5,000 fans regardless of their capacity.

Because of the starting date, it would not affect the Super Cup match between Juventus and Inter Milan on the 12th of this month.

That game would be played with a 50% capacity crowd.

Juve FC Says

Covid is causing a lot of problems around the world and the priority now is to stay alive.

It’s easy to think the Italian government doesn’t care about football as much as we would want, but now is not the time to place profit over people.

If we can ride through the latest wave of infection, the world would hopefully not go through something as bad as this again.