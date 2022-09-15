Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club

The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need.

The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club.

When he left Juve, it was big news because he was not sent forth properly considering what he did for the Bianconeri.

Del Piero was a Juve man through and through, and he remains one of the club’s idols.

He has been a pundit since 2015 and continues to work in other roles around the sport.

However, Caressa believes he is one individual that needs to return to the club in an important capacity to help it thrive.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I have a solution for solving Juventus problems, the one used by Milan. In Milan Maldini has returned the DNA, Juve is in desperate need of Alessandro Del Piero. Juve needs a man who embodies seriousness, practicality, tranquility, respect and education. The Juventus style that has been lost in an incomprehensible way in recent years.”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero is one of our legendary figures, and the former striker will likely be happy to make a return to the Allianz Stadium.

But the current leaders in off-field matters at the club are not doing badly.

The players have failed to perform. They are the people who need help, and it might be tricky for Del Piero to motivate them.