Marcus Thuram is a wanted man all over European football, and Juventus wants to add him to their squad as soon as possible.

The attacker is running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and Juve is licking their lips at the prospect of adding him to their squad as a free agent.

However, that plan might backfire as other clubs are prepared to sign him earlier.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Frenchman is wanted by clubs in the Premier League, and they have the edge over their Italian counterparts.

Italian clubs want to wait and sign him for free, but the EPL sides are prepared to pay 10m euros to Gladbach to buy him in January.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is set to leave, and we must make a January plan to successfully add him to our squad because he has too many suitors.

Ideally, we should wait and sign him in June. However, other suitors could move for him in the next transfer window, stealing a march on us.

We have the money to make this transfer happen earlier and must get it sorted otherwise, we must be prepared to miss out on his signature and line up an alternative.