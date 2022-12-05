Juventus prides itself on having some of the finest young players in Italian football at the moment as more stars come through the rank at the club.

As the only Serie A side with a B team, the Bianconeri are able to develop the talent of their youngsters in their Next Gen team which competes in Serie C.

The likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti currently play in their first team after furthering their developments in the Next Gen team.

Their promotion offers hope to other youngsters at the club and now it seems one more could join them either by going on loan or playing with Max Allegri’s side.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Mattia Compagnon is developing well and has caught the attention of several top clubs around the country.

It reveals that Serie A and Serie B sides are targeting him, which might force Juve to decide on his future sooner than expected.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see that the Next Gen team is serving its purpose as a talent producer and it will save us a lot of money in the future.

Compagnon will struggle to break into our current team, so we probably need to be prepared to send him out on loan soon.