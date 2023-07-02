Italian coach backs Giuntoli to guarantee success at Juventus

Davide Dionigi, the Italian coach, has expressed his support for Cristiano Giuntoli, who is on the verge of becoming Juventus’ next sporting director. Dionigi believes that Giuntoli’s appointment will be beneficial for the Bianconeri as they aim to end their trophy drought.

Giuntoli has established himself as one of the top executives in Italian football, particularly during his time at Napoli, where he played a crucial role in ending the club’s three-decade wait for another league title. His astute signings and strategic decisions contributed to Napoli’s success in Serie A.

After two trophyless seasons, Juventus is eager to reclaim the league crown. The club has decided to retain Max Allegri as their manager, and Allegri will now collaborate with Giuntoli to bring success back to the Allianz Stadium.

While there is no guarantee of success, and there is always the possibility of failure, former Cosenza manager Dionigi is confident that Giuntoli is the right person for the job at Juventus. Dionigi believes that Giuntoli’s expertise and track record make him the ideal candidate to lead the club towards future triumphs.

Dionigi’s endorsement highlights the confidence and optimism surrounding Giuntoli’s potential appointment at Juventus. The club and its fans will hope that his arrival will help steer them back to their winning ways in Italian football.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“For Juventus, this is the year where they can no longer afford mistakes, regardless of any mitigating factors. Giuntoli is a guarantee, over the years, he has proven to be capable of achieving great things.”

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli did well in Naples and has learnt so much over the years as he spent nearly a decade working for the Partenopei.

We expect him to succeed and will provide every support he needs to deliver on the job, which should make it harder for him to fail.