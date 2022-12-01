Italian coach claims Juventus makes football dirty

Eugenio Fascetti insists Juventus always seem like they were up to something dirty as the Bianconeri are probed for financial irregularities.

The club’s former president and the entire board of directors resigned this week and investigators close in on implicating them in a false accounting case.

Juventus seems to have committed a major sporting financial crime even though they deny it and Fascetti believes football is very dirty.

He said via Calciomercato:

“It causes a sensation, but we await the end of the sentence. There are no clean clubs in football. It was in the air that something happened. Fiorentina is one of the few with good accounts”

Juve FC Says

The recent allegations against us clearly indicate we have done some bad things, but the club will fight to prove itself innocent in court.

So for now, we support the former president and his board who insist they haven’t done anything wrong during their term in office.

Hopefully, we will get through this and continue winning matches when the players return to the pitch at the start of 2023, as we bid to end this tumultuous term with the league title.

If the club is proven innocent, we will celebrate because these allegations have been going on for a very long time now.