Italian coach reveals why Paredes is an ideal signing for Juventus

The Italian football manager, Roberto Breda, has assured us that Leandro Paredes is a player that Juve has needed for some time now.

The Bianconeri are pursuing a move for the Argentinian midfielder who currently plays for PSG.

A move to the Allianz Stadium also appeals to the former AS Roma man, and it seems a deal will be struck soon.

Paredes has had a good time in France, but he is not currently considered unsellable at the French club. Is he good enough for Juve?

Breda certainly thinks he is. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I think he is the player that Allegri has been missing for two years. rhythms and gives quality to the maneuver, as Pirlo and then Pjanic were “.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has been on our radar for some time, and it is clear now that he is the preferred midfield target of Max Allegri.

The gaffer has had a good look at his current option and knows what is missing.

If we land Paredes, it could solve most of our problems in midfield.

However, he alone cannot bring success to the club this season and we need every player to play their part in ensuring we have a good season.