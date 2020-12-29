Italian coaches don’t think Juventus will win Serie A this season, here is their choice

Juventus wants to win their 10th consecutive league title this season, but their current form doesn’t suggest that it can happen.

Milan is currently top of the league standings and they are closely followed by Inter Milan. The latter is the team that most Italian coaches think will win the league.

Football Italia reports that a new poll was carried out with the managers of Serie A teams and a majority of them think that this is Inter’s season.

ItaSportPress carried out the survey and they claim that 16 managers responded to the question of which team they think will win the league.

11 of the respondents think that Antonio Contes’s team will win the Scudetto.

Three managers, Sinisa Mihajlovic of Bologna, Fiorentina’s Cesare Prandelli and Sampdoria boss Claudio Ranieri did not give a response to the question.

Two managers named other teams as possible winners, with only Spezia’s Vincenzo Italiano picking Juventus while Giovanni Stroppa of Crotone says Milan will win it.

Juve has been in this position before when they struggled for form in the 2015/2016 season, but they eventually ended the campaign as league winners.

Their fans will hope that it will be the case this time around as well.