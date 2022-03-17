Italian correspondent says Emery outworked Allegri

The Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti, claims Unai Emery had a better game plan than Max Allegri as both managers clashed in the Champions League last night, and it helped the Spaniard to win.

Villarreal eliminated Juventus from the competition, with both managers watching and hoping their players play to instructions.

Juve couldn’t score despite having their home fans cheering them on.

Villarreal held their nerves and scored three times in the second half to reach the quarterfinal of the competition.

Sconcerti says Juve only knows how to counter-attack, and when they face opponents who don’t give them space to play their game, they lack ideas, and that happened yesterday.

He writes on Calciomercato: “Emery doesn’t have a stronger team than Allegri. Emery was also lucky, but not too lucky. Juve stopped shooting after Vlahovic ‘s beautiful cross in the twentieth of the first half.

“Emery has a game that Allegri does not have, Allegri’s does not work in games like these where you cannot play on the counterattack because the others do not move from their half of the pitch. In these cases, the players have to help you and Juve have no suitable ones.”

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri didn’t expect Villarreal to defend so resiliently, and his team seem to have no Plan B.

It showed in their efforts to create the same game moments, even though their opponents continued to neutralise their threats.

The Juve gaffer knows he needs to deliver success at the club and soon enough and will be disappointed at the outcome of that game.