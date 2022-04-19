Italian football agent reckons Juventus already has a plan in place allowing Dybala to leave

The Italian football agent, Giocondo Martorelli, has added his voice to Juventus’ decision to allow Paulo Dybala to leave the club.

The attacker and the Bianconeri were locked in talks over a contract extension, but they couldn’t find an agreement and he would leave Juve at the end of this season.

He has spent the last seven years at the club and he is one of the reasons they won several league titles and other trophies.

But the club has brought an end to his era and they will now build their team around Dusan Vlahovic, who only joined them in the last transfer window.

There have been several critics of the decision to allow him to leave. However, Martorelli believes Juve already had a good plan before deciding.

He said via Tuttojuve: “He already has ideas on how to intervene. Juve is a club that made an important investment with Vlahovic but with the exits of Kulusevski and Bentancur the equation was perfect.”

Juve FC Says

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we certainly make decisions after much planning.

Allowing Dybala to leave the club was one of the toughest calls we have had to make, but it needed to be made.

We need to move on because Vlahovic will deliver value for us in the coming campaigns, and that is enough reason to be optimistic.