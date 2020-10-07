Italian football ‘assured’ it will not be disrupted

Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora has insisted that there is no reason to doubt the ability for Italian football to continue, with Juventus and Napoli‘s clash at the weekend having cast the division into doubt.

The Old Lady took to the field on Sunday evening despite the fact that Napoli were not permitted to travel for their match-up, and Juve were expected to claim all three points.

The Lega Serie A have so far delayed their announcement to award the home side a 3-0 win as they look into the decision taken by the ASL, despite earlier that day insisting that the fixture must go ahead as scheduled.

Bianconeri are within every right to insist that the win is awarded, having completed what was asked of them, while you can also understand that if Napoli also made every attempt to board the plane to travel for the match, and were not allowed, they also couldn’t have done any more than they did.

This fixture isn’t the only one not to have gone ahead this season however, with the Azzurri’s previous opponents Genoa having as many as 14 confirmed cases inside the club according to FootballItalia, which led to their weekend match to be postponed.

It always seemed relatively obvious that this season was always going to suffer slightly following the late finish to the previous campaign, and need to wrap proceedings up before the European Championships next summer, but Spadafora assures us that the division will not stop.

“We are not at risk of stopping the championship,” he told reporters after meeting Italian federation boss Gabriele Gravina (as translated by The Star.

“Everyone must follow the strict rules of the protocol, if the health situation changes, we as a government are also ready to change”.

“The local health authority may intervene in special cases,” he added. “The important thing is that the intervention is motivated by certain requirements, although these can vary.”

Do the rules need to be adjusted following the increased number of positive results being discovered? Has the international break come at the wrong time with numbers rocketing in a number of areas?

Patrick