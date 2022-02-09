Italian government clarifies when stadiums will reach 75% capacity

There had been rumours flying around recently that stadiums in Serie A could open to 75% capacity crowds from next week.

This should help Italian clubs make as much money as possible from their European matches.

However, that has turned out to be false, with the Italian government clarifying that stadiums will only reach that capacity from the start of next month, according to Football Italia.

There is hope that it would eventually reach 100% soon, but for now, it remains at 50%.

This continues to be a blow to Serie A clubs because it limits their earnings, while most other countries have allowed full capacity crowds.

However, we need to understand that the government is responsible for keeping everyone alive in an important period like this.

Italy was one of the worst-hit countries during the pandemic, and we would not like it to go through that again.

It will not just cause more deaths, even the football we are fighting to keep alive will be suspended.

For now, we need to endure these temporary measures even though they are harsh.

It is for the overall good of the country and it will give long-term benefits to everyone including football.