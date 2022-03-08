Italy international tipped to replace Alex Sandro at Juventus

On the back of a satisfying January transfer session, Juventus will be eager to rid themselves of more deadwood in the summer.

Due to his decreasing level, Alex Sandro could be amongst the firsts to walk away from Turin in the upcoming transfer market.

The former Porto fullback acted as a regular feature in the starting formation since his arrival in 2015, but his performances nowadays have become less convincing.

Therefore, the Bianconeri will attempt to replace him with a younger and more dynamic alternative.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Emerson Palmieri could be the right profile for the job.

The Italo-Brazilian is currently on loan at Olympique Lyon after leaving Chelsea last summer.

The 27-year-old played for Roma between 2015 and 2018, and his impressive spell in the Italian capital earned him a transfer to North London.

Despite his lack of playing time at the Stamford Bridge, Roberto Mancini insisted on adding him to his Euro 2020 squad. Emerson eventually started in the Semi Final and the grand Wembley finale following Leonardo Spinazzola’s injury.

This season, he has been a regular feature at Lyon, taking part in 22 league matches thus far, contributing with a single goal and two assists in the process.

Juve FC say

At the age of 27, Emerson is arguably at the peak of his powers and with Serie A and European experience under his belt, he might just be the perfect profile for the post-Sandro era.

However, Lyon have an option to buy the player’s outrights from Chelsea. And if they do, they will definitely ask for a higher transfer fee in order to release the left-back.