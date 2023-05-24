Italian journalist argues that only three Juventus signings have delivered

Since January 2022, Juventus have made several acquisitions on the transfer market, beginning with Dusan Vlahovic, Denis Zakaria and Federico Gatti, to the likes of Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes in the summer.

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport columnist Fabiana Della Valle explains, only three new arrivals have paid dividends this season.

According to the Italian journalist, only Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Filip Kostic have proven to be important additions to the Juventus squad.

Della Valle argues that the rest have all failed to deliver the goods, including Angel Di Maria who has been inconsistent recently, while his compatriot Leandro Paredes has undoubtedly flopped.

For his part, Dusan Vlahovic is yet to justify his 80-million euros price tag, while his fellow January-arrival Denis Zakaria only lasted for six months before joining Chelsea on loan.

As for Arkadiusz Milik, he has failed to produce impressive performances since returning from an injury. The club could decide to maintain his services, but that’s only due to his bargain price (7 million).

Therefore, Della Valle reckons the dire need to appoint a new competent sporting director who can lead the club towards a more prosperous era, starting with an improved summer transfer campaign.