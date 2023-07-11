While Juventus opted to settle the Prisma case with a plea bargain, former club president Andrea Agnelli chose to have his day in court.

Sadly for the former chairman, he received a hefty 16-month ban. This new punishment will be added to the 24-month penalty handed in the Plusvalenza investigation, culminating in almost three and half years outside of all sports activities.

According to Tuttosport journalist Guido Vaciago, the result of the trial proves that ousting Agnelli was the real objective behind the whole legal witch hunt that Juventus endured in the least two years.

The journalist wonders how the former Juventus president was slapped with a 16-month penalty while other club directors, who may have been even more involved in the Salary Maneuver case, escaped unscathed.

Vaciago believes Agnelli paid the price for his open rebellion against UEFA and other football governing bodies. He was one of the pillars of the controversial European Super League project that sparked a major debacle in the Old Continent.

The journalist also links the event to the recent appeal presented by former Juventus CEO Antonio Giraudo to the TAR concerning the Calciopoli scandal.

Vaciago believes that Giraudo’s appeal could prompt an overdue reform in the sporting justice system.