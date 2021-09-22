Italian journalist believes Allegri hasn’t yet adapted to new rule

Despite being only out of the game for two years, the world and the sport have both witnessed many changes during Max Allegri’s hiatus.

The Livorno native is widely considered to be one of the best coaches in football, but the results are yet to come since his return to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are winless after four Serie A rounds, currently sitting in the 18th position. The club’s lone win since the start of the campaign came at the expense of Malmo in the opening round of the Champions League.

In his daily column for Calciomercato, Mario Sconcerti noted that Allegri is still struggling to deal with the new five-substitutions rule which had been inserted in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The manager himself had even admitted that this is something that he needs to adopt to following the team’s opening day draw at Udinese.

That match happened to be the only time where Allegri used his five available subs. However, the team lost concentration and allowed the Zebrette to snatch a draw – although Wojciech Szczesny was largely at fault.

In his next league outing against Empoli, the returning tactician brought in four players, and only three against Napoli and Milan.

The journalist says that Allegri is in fact the only manager in the league who’s only using three substitutions.

It remains to be seen if the Juventus boss will be able to adapt to the new rule soon enough and start capitalizing on the large squad at his disposal.