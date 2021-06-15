Cristiano Ronaldo
Club News

Italian journalist believes that Ronaldo’s future with Juventus has already been sorted

June 15, 2021 - 3:00 pm

It wouldn’t be a day at the office without some speculations related to Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

After three years in Turin, we’re yet to find out whether the Portuguese superstar will remain for his final contractual year at the club, or if he’ll decide to embark on a new adventure.

According to Mario Sconcerti from Calciomercato, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is set to leave the club this summer.

The veteran journalist believes that the clue lies in the meeting between club president Andrea Agnelli and returning manager Massimiliano Allegri in Miami a few months ago.

Whilst the two men claimed that it was merely an amicable gathering between two old friends, we all knew that there were much more into it.

At the time, we were unsure whether Allegri will end up returning to Turin or not, but it was revealed that he advised Agnelli to part ways with CR7.

Therefore, Sconcerti feels that Allegri’s appointment means that the patron has decided to listen carefully to his advice and the writing is on the wall for Ronaldo.

The Italian journalist adds that at the age of 36, the striker is no longer worried about a change in clubs, and he would happily leave the Bianconeri if given a decent offer from elsewhere.

Ronaldo finished last season as the top scorer in Serie A – with 29 goals to his name – but has been criticized for some of his performances during the campaign, especially in the double-header against Porto in the Champions League round of 16.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Calhanoglu

Spanish giants determined to beat Juventus to AC Milan ace

June 15, 2021
Youri Tielemans

Juventus weighing up a move for Leicester City star man

June 15, 2021
romero

Five goalkeepers emerge as possible deputy to Szczesny

June 15, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.