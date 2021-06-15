Italian journalist believes that Ronaldo’s future with Juventus has already been sorted

It wouldn’t be a day at the office without some speculations related to Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

After three years in Turin, we’re yet to find out whether the Portuguese superstar will remain for his final contractual year at the club, or if he’ll decide to embark on a new adventure.

According to Mario Sconcerti from Calciomercato, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is set to leave the club this summer.

The veteran journalist believes that the clue lies in the meeting between club president Andrea Agnelli and returning manager Massimiliano Allegri in Miami a few months ago.

Whilst the two men claimed that it was merely an amicable gathering between two old friends, we all knew that there were much more into it.

At the time, we were unsure whether Allegri will end up returning to Turin or not, but it was revealed that he advised Agnelli to part ways with CR7.

Therefore, Sconcerti feels that Allegri’s appointment means that the patron has decided to listen carefully to his advice and the writing is on the wall for Ronaldo.

The Italian journalist adds that at the age of 36, the striker is no longer worried about a change in clubs, and he would happily leave the Bianconeri if given a decent offer from elsewhere.

Ronaldo finished last season as the top scorer in Serie A – with 29 goals to his name – but has been criticized for some of his performances during the campaign, especially in the double-header against Porto in the Champions League round of 16.