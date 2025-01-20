Italian journalist Fabio Caressa had some mocking remarks about Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic while relying on figures.

The 24-year-old has been a great conundrum for the Bianconeri almost since his arrival from Fiorentina three years ago. On one hand, he has repeatedly cemented himself as the club’s top goalscorer while bagging crucial strikes on several occasions, but at the same time, he tends to put in the sort of poor displays that render him a liability for his teammates on the pitch.

In the last two fixtures against Atalanta and Milan, many would argue that Juventus played a better brand of football in the absence of the Serbian bomber. Even though his replacement Nico Gonzalez never found the back of the net, his overall contribution has been decent.

The Bianconeri have now secured the services of Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint Germain on loan until the end of the season, but are only waiting for the French club to resolve a technicality so they can register the 26-year-old.

For his part, Caressa believes the new arrival will prove to be a much better fit for Thiago Motta’s system than Vlahovic who struggles to hold up the ball and the buildup phase. The Italian journalist and TV presenter went on to accuse the Serbia international of being more helpful to the opposition.

“All of Kolo Muani’s average numbers on the construction of the game are higher than Vlahovic’s,” noted Caressa during his appearance on Sky Calcio Club via IlBianconero.

“For example, the chances created through passing are actually negative for Vlahovic, which means that he creates almost more chances for the opponent.”

Vlahovic’s future at Juventus is also at risk, as his current contract will expire in June 2026, and the two parties haven’t been able to make any breakthrough in their talks, even though the player’s agent was in Turin last week.