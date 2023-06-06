Italian journalist claims Allegri lost the Juventus dressing room

While the campaign is already behind us, Max Allegri’s future at Juventus remains shrouded in mystery.

As we all know, a large section of fans and pundits have been unimpressed with the club’s uninspiring displays this season, pointing the finger towards the manager and his rigid tactics.

Moreover, there seems to be dissatisfied voices from within the locker room, and it involves several key players.

According to SportItalia journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via JuventusNews24), Allegri lost the support of the dressing room.

The report mentions Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic and Federico Chiesa amongst the players who have become increasingly malcontent while playing under the guidance of the 55-year-old.

Pedullà claims that the Serbian striker considers that playing another campaign with Allegri would be a waste of time and a move that could hinder his career progress.

As for Chiesa, he feels that he has been misused by the tactician who deployed him too in all sort of positions throughout the campaign.

Juve FC say

As we reported earlier today, Allegri has a crunch meeting with Juventus majority owner John Elkann at some point during the week. The same report also mentions a rift with the club’s CFO Francesco Calvo.

Therefore, these aspects must be taken into consideration when the hierarchy makes a final decision on the coach’s future.