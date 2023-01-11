At the end of the season, Alex Sandro is widely expected to leave Juventus once his current contract expires. The Brazilian has been showing signs of aging for a couple years, although he’s currently attempting to revive his playing career with a switch towards a more central position.

Therefore, the Bianconeri should replace the 31-year-old with a new left-back come summer. But imagine if we end up signing an even older replacement.

According to Rai Journalist Ciro Venerato, Barcelona have offered the services of their veteran star Jordi Alba to Juventus.

The 33-year-old is a youth product of the Catalans’ famous La Masia academy, but left Catalunya at a tender age and eventually made a name for himself at Valencia.

The Spain international rejoined Barcelona in 2012, acting as an automatic starter for almost a decade, but has recently dropped down in the pecking order following the arrival of Marcos Alonso in the summer and the emergence of young fullback Alejandro Balde.

“Barcelona have offered Jordi Alba to Juve, who will have to make assessments in the coming months regarding the future,” said the Italian journalist in his appearance for 1 Football Club via TuttoJuve.

“Many things will have to be evaluated between now and June in this regard.”

Alba has made 11 La Liga appearances this term, contributing with an assist. His current contract with the Blaugrana expires in 2024.