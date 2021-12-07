Italian journalist claims Juventus would pursue Napoli on one condition

Despite being the club’s captain, main star and hometown player, Lorenzo Insigne’s future could lie outside of Napoli.

The forward is yet to renew his contract which is set to expire, and could finally leave the nest, putting a host of suitors on high alert.

As explained by Libero journalist Fabio Santini, Juventus could be one of the clubs interested in the Euro 2020 winner.

However, the deal would depend on the exit of one of the Bianconeri stars, mainly Dejan Kulusevski.

“Juventus are monitoring the delay in Insigne’s new contract. At the moment the player has not reached an agreement with the Pertanopei for the renewal of the contract, and Bianconeri are interested in his services,” said the Italian journalist according to TuttoJuve.

“The purchase of Insigne will also depend on the fate of Kulusevski. In case they sell the Swedish forward, Agnelli would aim for the Napoli captain.”

Juve FC say

Well, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time in recent memory that Juventus swoop for a major Napoli star.

We all remember the controversy that accompanied Gonzalo Higuain’s switch to Turin, and Insigne surely took note of all the insults that his former teammate received from the southerners.

But the Argentine only played for three seasons at Napoli, while the Italian was born and raised in the city, so the backlash would be even uglier this time.

We can understand why Juventus would be interested in such a free transfer swoop, but Insigne’s willingness to upset his hometown crowd remains doubtful.