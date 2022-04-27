Italian journalist disagrees with Allegri over summer transfer comments

The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan has reacted to Max Allegri’s comments that Juventus doesn’t need so many signings in the next transfer window.

This hasn’t been an ideal campaign for the Bianconeri, and they want to win the Scudetto in the next one.

Max Allegri’s return hasn’t gone to plan, and it is partly because Juventus lacks the quality of players needed to help them achieve their goals.

The club has started work in rebuilding the group following the arrival of Denis Zakaria and Dusan Vlahovic.

More players are expected to join them in the summer, but Allegri doesn’t think he needs many new additions.

Pavan, on the other hand, believes the team is so bad it needs to add players in almost every position.

The journalist said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Allegri talked about a couple of tweaks, but it seems little to me, we need at least a midfielder, a winger, maybe two and the one after Dybala, I think this is the minimum wage.”

Juve FC Says

Given how poorly our players have performed in this campaign, we need to add new men to the group.

However, Allegri is an experienced manager. If he says he needs just a few men, we can respect his take because he works with the squad and knows what is missing.