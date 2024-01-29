Italian journalist Ciro Venerato believes the future of Federico Chiesa could lie away from Juventus with Man Utd possibly interested in the player’s services.

The 26-year-old remains an influential figure at the club even if recurring injury problems have been derailing his momentum.

But the most pressing concern for the club regarding the Euro 2020 winner is his contract which will expire in the summer of 2025.

With the deadline day now 18 months away, the Bianconeri are gradually losing their leverage in the negotiations.

Therefore, Venerato believes that Juventus and Chiesa could part ways in the summer, with the club cashing in on their star player by selling him to a Premier League club, possibly Man Utd.

“There is a player who could leave Juventus and we don’t know whether Allegri’s future has anything to do with it or not. We’re talking about Federico Chiesa who has yet to renew his contract,” said the transfer expert during his appearance on Rai via TuttoJuve.

“He will probably look abroad, especially in the Premier League. There could be an interest from Manchester United.

“The Red Devils made an initial approach that could lead to a more concrete attempt in the summer when the English club will know the identity of their manager for next season.”

But while Man Utd could become a possibility for the Italian winger based on Venerato’s account, the player has no intention to join Newcastle United.

“Chiesa has already reiterated to his agent Fali Ramadani that he does not intend to move to Newcastle.”

This season, the Italy star has contributed with six goals and two assists in 17 Serie A appearances while playing as a second striker.