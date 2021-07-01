Italian journalist expects Juventus to dominate again following capital increase

On Wednesday, Juventus have announced that their expected total losses from the Covid-19 pandemic will reach 320 million euros, and therefore, have decided to counter it with a capital increase worth 400 millions.

In his daily column at Calciomercato, Mario Sconcerti believes that this capital injection will pave the way for another era of complete domination for the Bianconeri.

The Italian journalist reached this conclusion after making a simple comparison between the Old Lady’s policy and that of their main rivals, Inter.

The Nerazzurri managed to end Juve’s nine-year run at the top of Italian football, as they won their first Scudetto title since 2010.

Nonetheless, financial difficulties have been lurking around Appiano Gentile, and Antonio Conte walked away from the club few days after winning the league title, and was replaced by a less-proven alternative in Simone Inzaghi

Moreover, Achraf Hakimi – who was considered to be one of the best weapons at Conte’s disposal – is expected to complete a big money transfer to Paris Saint Germain, as the Italian champions are looking to downsize their technical project.

On the other hand, Juventus are making their second capital increase in two years – after injecting 300 millions in 2019, which proves that the owners are always ready to support the club at its toughest of times.

Whilst it remains to be seen how the latest cash injection will affect the current summer transfer market, Sconcerti expects the Bianconeri to once again cement their place at the top of Italian football sooner rather than later.