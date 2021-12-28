Italian journalist gives a mediocre rating for Juve’s summer transfer market

Last summer, Juventus decided to ring some changes at the very top of the club’s hierarchy.

But unluckily for Federico Cherubini, his promotion came with a baptism of fire.

The Italian became the club’s sporting director following the departure of Fabio Paratici, and had to deal with the Bianconeri’s growing financial troubles.

The club will be looking to bolster Max Allegri’s squad in January, but according to Stefano Agresti from Calciomercato, the summer transfer market was a complete letdown.

In fact, the Italian journalist ranked Cherubini’s first transfer session after taking charge as a 5/10.

Agresti justifies his low grade by explaining how Juventus wasted too much time and energy in the negotiations to sign Manuel Locatelli.

Moreover, betting on Moise Kean’s return to improve the attack remains a questionable decision, at least according to the source.

Juve FC say

While it’s true that the summer transfer market hasn’t been a glorious one by any means, blaming Cherubini for the shortcoming might be a bit harsh.

After all, the new director wasn’t afforded the same budget that allowed his predecessor to make some big coups.

Moreover, Cristiano Ronaldo’s indecisiveness and his late departure was another thorn in the director’s back.

But the arrivals of Locatelli, Kaio Jorge and even Kean proves that the club wants to build for the future.