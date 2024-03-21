Italian journalist Marco Conterio believes Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli considers Thiago Motta the primary candidate to replace Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri official has often backed the under-fire tactician publicly, even amidst the club’s miserable run.

The Turin-based giants have only collected seven points from their last eight fixtures, causing an outrage among the club’s supporters, with the majority demanding a managerial change.

But despite what Giuntoli has been proclaiming in public, Conterio insists that the director is plotting to show Allegri the door at the end of the season.

The Rai Sport journalist claims that the coach is still waiting for a new contract, as he doesn’t plan to enter the final year of his current deal.

However, Giuntoli would like to bring in Motta who is enjoying a sensational campaign with Bologna. The Emilians are now a bona fide contender for a Champions League spot, currently sitting fourth in the Serie A standings.

“Juventus continue to consider Thiago Motta as the first option for next summer,” posted Conterio on his X account.

“There is no renewal proposal for Massimiliano Allegri at the table despite the reassurances received so far from Cristiano Giuntoli in the media.

“The coach is waiting for the club’s proposal, but to date, Giuntoli’s objective remains to lure the Bologna manager to Turin.”

The Italo Brazilian’s contract at Bologna will expire at the end of the season, so he would be free to sign for Juventus if they terminate Allegri’s second stint at the club.