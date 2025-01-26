Paolo Condo believes Juventus coach Thiago Motta isn’t a big fan of Dusan Vlahovic, especially following his recent disappointing displays.

With Arkadiusz Milik out with a knee injury since June, the Serbian bomber was the manager’s solitary option upfront during the first half of the season, so he was almost omnipresent in the starting lineup while registering mixed results.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old’s displays have gone south following a couple of knocks, thus prompting Motta to field Nicolas Gonzalez as a centre-forward despite being a winger by trade.

Luckily for the former Bologna tactician, the timely arrival of Randal Kolo Muani could solve this dilemma once and for all. Despite Juve’s defeat in Naples, the Frenchman proved he can be Motta’s answer for the striker role, as he has the ability to combine with his teammates in the buildup play, while also showcasing his instinct for goals by scoring on his debut.

On the other hand, Vlahovic’s future in Turin looks increasingly sombre, especially with contract negotiations going nowhere.

Moreover, the Serbia international has seemingly lost his footing, while Condo argues that he was never considered Motta’s cup of tea in the first place.

“It’s clear that Thiago Motta doesn’t like Vlahovic, he wants him to participate in the team’s manoeuvre and Kolo Muani has shown he can do it,” noted the veteran journalist during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“I don’t think Dusan will recover his starting place. So between what Juventus paid to sign him and what he earns, Juventus must do the maths well.”

Vlahovic has also been linked with a potential move to Arsenal who are on the lookout for a new striker after losing Gabriel Jesus to injury. Rai journalist Paolo Paganini claims that 40 million euros could be sufficient for the Bianconeri to sell the former Fiorentina man in January.