While finalizing the transfer of Renato Veiga, Juventus and Chelsea reportedly discussed a move for Douglas Luiz as well.

The two clubs have been in talks over the past few days, and have now managed to reach the finish line on one operation already. Veiga landed in Turin on Sunday night and arrived at the J|Medical Centre on Monday morning to undergo his medical tests before signing his contract with the Bianconeri.

The 21-year-old Portuguese defender will join the Serie A giants on a dry loan until the season, thus becoming the club’s third January signing after Alberto Costa and Randal Kolo Muani.

But according to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, Luiz’s future was also on the table of discussion, with Chelsea enquiring about the struggling midfielder.

The 26-year-old was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League last, scoring 10 goals and producing as many assists across all competitions for Aston Villa. However, he has been short of form, condition and confidence since sealing a €50 million transfer to Juventus in the summer.

The Brazilian has been on the bench more often than not, and Chelsea have apparently taken note, as Enzo Maresca could fancy the opportunity to bolster his ranks with the Juventus summer signing and help him rekindle his flame.

But while Chelsea were gunning for a loan move, Juventus made it clear that Luiz can only leave on a permanent transfer, or at least a temporary formula that includes an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

“Chelsea have asked for the Brazilian on loan, but Juventus gave a firm no,” explained Venerato during his appearance on Domenica Sportiva (via TuttoJuve). “The Bianconeri will only sell him on loan with an obligation or permanently.”

The Brazil international has thus far made 18 appearances for Juventus across all competitions, with the vast majority coming off the bench. He has yet to make a goal contribution.