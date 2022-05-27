Outspoken Italian journalist, Mario Sconcerti, has backed Max Allegri to come good even though the Juve manager has had a bad return to the club.

Allegri’s team didn’t win a single trophy in the just-concluded campaign and they also struggled in Europe.

They would now spend this summer adding new players to the squad and preparing for a better 2022/2023 season.

Some fans have been unsatisfied with Allegri’s first season back and they have even demanded that he is sacked.

But Sconcerti believes these individuals have been spoilt by years of continuous success and they have forgotten to be real.

He writes on Calciomercato: “I don’t understand how you can be tired of someone who has won five championships out of nine (five!) And made two Champions League finals, which is not exactly identifiable in the history of Juve.

“Basically, who are you but fans spoiled by the taste of winning that you take for a right? You are not aware of others, of the time that passes and transforms things, very quickly when it comes to football. You are used to eternal glory. This prejudices your sincere judgment . However, if Allegri’s call were to be unsustainable, I would advise you to try to find an alternative team, perhaps Bologna or Genoa, or Fiorentina.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return to the club could have been much better, but we must understand that he inherited a team that was regressing even though it won trophies under Andrea Pirlo.

The 54-year-old needs time to get this team in tune with his style of play and we should see a better Juve team next season.