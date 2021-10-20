Italian Journalist makes a bold claim about Federico Chiesa

Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti says Juventus is now building their team around Federico Chiesa following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the former Fiorentina man lacks the consistency of the Portugal captain.

Ronaldo was able to provide the goals Juventus needed when he played for them between 2018 and 2021.

They built the team around him in Turin and he lived up to the expectations even though he failed to win the Champions League as expected.

The attacker is now on the books of Manchester United and Juve has missed his goals.

Max Allegri has found Chiesa reliable enough to build his team’s attack around, and the Euro 2020 winner has done well.

However, he still lacks the consistency that Ronaldo provided in Turin and Sconcerti says he sometimes disappears in matches.

He told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “[In the] absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. It is a team built on Chiesa, which does not yet have the continuity of the champion, sometimes disappears. It is a Juventus that ignores Allegri’s defensive desire, we are far beyond “.

Chiesa did well under Andrea Pirlo last season, but he has made a poor start to this season under Allegri.

But he still has time to adapt to the change of style and should end this campaign well.