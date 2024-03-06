Juventus could replace their manager in the summer if the team does not end their current slump and finishes the season poorly.

Max Allegri has been under pressure since he returned to the club in 2021, and he is aware that this could be his last season at the Allianz Stadium.

Several managers have been linked with a move to the club to replace him in the summer, including Zinedine Zidane and Thiago Motta.

Juve’s plans remain unclear as they continue to publicly back Allegri, and a new name has been added to the list of managers being targeted by the Bianconeri.

Journalist Ilario Di Giovambattista has sensationally revealed that Juventus might be interested in Inter Milan’s Simone Inzaghi.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“They told me that Juventus is interested in Inzaghi, it would be incredible but I don’t believe it”.

Juve FC Says

Inzaghi is the best manager in the league now and will make us better, but this is a rumour that is simply too good to be true.

He would likely also not want to leave his current position to move to an unstable Juve team.

Allegri needs to work hard and at least win the Italian Cup by the end of this season.