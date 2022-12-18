Italian Journalist names Juventus Tops and Flops from Arsenal friendly

Yesterday, Juventus played their first friendly encounter of the winter break. A depleted Bianconeri squad (featuring a plethora of youngsters) travelled to North London for a meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Expectedly, it wasn’t the neatest of displays, yet, Max Allegri’s men returned home with a morale-boosting win over the Premier League leaders.

Granit Xhaka broke the deadlock by scoring in his own net before the end of the first half, and just before the final whistle, Samuel Iling-Junior made it 2-0 with a deflected shot.

Calciomercato journalist Nicola Balice named the best and worst performers from the makeshift Juventus side which beat Arsenal on Saturday.

The Italian identifies four players who did well against the Gunners, with the first being Mattia Perin who’s currently delivering the finest displays of his playing career.

Then we have young fullback Tommaso Barbieri who was one of the most vibrant and energetic players on the field.

The third is Nicolò Fagioli who delivered the cross which prompted the opening goal. Finally, Iling-Junior’s short cameo was enough to earn him some recognition.

On the opposite side, Balice named Federico Gatti and Fabio Miretti as the most disappointing players on the pitch for Juventus. The defender was wasteful in his passing while the young midfielder struggled to leave his mark on the game.