This summer, Juventus are adamant on bolstering their squad with new stars in order to avoid another disappointing campaign.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are currently chasing a host of household names all around Europe, including Angel Di Maria who has become a free agent after seeing out his contract with Paris Saint Germain.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Stefano Agresti highlights the paradoxical situation at the club.

While the Bianconeri are pursuing the services of an aging veteran who’s best days are behind him, they left one of their best talents escape the nest in January, in a reference for Dejan Kulusevski.

After 18 disappointing months in Turin, the Italians to decide to offload the young Swede for 40 million euros. Although the sum was reinvested in signing Dusan Vlahovic, Kulusevski has turned out to be a great bargain for Tottenham Hotspur.

During the first half of the season, the 22-year-old had only scored a lone Serie A goal and provided three assist in 20 appearances (mostly from the bench).

Nevertheless, the player was swiftly reawakened by Antonio Conte, turning him into one of the main pillars at the club, while acting as a right winger in the 3-4-3 formation.

The Sweden international scored five goals and provided eight assists in 18 Premier League appearances, playing a significant role in the Spurs’ impressive late run that saw them finishing fourth.

Therefore, Agresti explains how failing to properly utilize Kulusevski and allowing him to walk away summarizes the shortcomings of Juventus and their manager Max Allegri in his comeback campaign.