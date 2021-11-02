Italian journalist offers five reasons why Dybala can be considered a leader at Juventus

Despite the current miserable form, Paulo Dybala’s growing importance to the team has been one of the few positive lights at Juventus.

The Argentine has been at the club since 2015, and he’s expected to sign a contract that should keep him in Turin until 2025.

Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese (from la Gazzetta dello Sport) offers five reasons for why La Joya can now be considered as a true leader for the Bianconeri.

Firstly, Dybala has been the most effective player in attack in the recent matches, and is currently the Serie A leader in terms of key passes.

Secondly, the player is showcasing his strong character, and can be seen fighting until the very end despite having just returned from an injury.

Thirdly, the 28-year-old is much more mature now, and even Max Allegri explained how he left him as boy and now found a man upon his return to Turin.

Fourthly, Dybala is the main reference point in attack, and in the recent matches, he was the only one who was able to provide an unpredictable approach.

Finally, the striker shares a great bond with the club after years of service and going through all the ups and downs. He had chosen Juventus as his next destination since his days at Palermo and has always refused to leave Turin when other opportunities were presented to him.