Italian journalist Roberto Beccantini argues that Max Allegri tried to fool the public by claiming to adopt a more attacking formation.

The Bianconeri have been on a downward spiral since the beginning of February.

Many fans and observers have been urging the manager to ditch the stale 3-5-2 formation and instill a more attacking system that allows the team to produce a more progressive style of play.

On paper, Allegri fielded a 4-3-3 lineup against Lazio, spearheaded by Moise Kean, with Federico Chiesa on the left and Andrea Cambiaso on the right side.

Nevertheless, the result was more of the same, with Juventus struggling to make an impact in the final third.

In the end, the Biancocelesti snatched a last-gasp winner through Adam Marusic, thus deepening the Old Lady’s wounds.

But according to Beccantini, the tactical change was more of a charade on Allegri’s part. The journalist insists that Juventus changed little in their approach despite what the lineup suggested.

“From the twisted sheets of two teams in crisis, only the most motivated, most stubborn one could emerge alive,” noted Beccantini in his post-match analysis via TuttoJuve.

“That is why Lazio won, in the 93rd minute, on a cross from Guendouzi (a substitute) and a header from Marusic, who stole a march on Sekulov (also a substitute).

“In his first appearance in the Lazio dugout, Igor Tudor dropped Maurizio Sarri’s dogmas, mixed up a few cards and made some interesting tweaks.

“Max, on the other hand, sold us a false 4-3-3 formation, with the return of De Sciglio and the advancement of Cambiaso. Kean was only holding the door and Chiesa was throwing himself on the crumbs.

“The tactical modules are like slices of bread. It depends on how you fill them.”