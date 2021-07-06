Italian Journalist picks his Best Juventus XI from the last 20 years

Whilst this summer has so far been a quiet one, Juventus witnessed one crazy transfer market twenty years ago.

In the summer of 2001, Zinedine Zidane was sold to Real Madrid for a world record fee at the time, and former director, Luciano Moggi, used the money to sign the likes of Lilian Thuram, Pavel Nedved, and of course Gianluigi Buffon.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Minchiotti (ilBianconero), a new cycle began in that summer, and thus, he decided to pick the Best XI Juventus players in the last twenty years.

Having been present for the vast majority of this period, Buffon is the only viable option between the posts, as he cemented himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers in history throughout his time with the club.

Despite leaving the club amidst the Calciopoli scandal in 2006, Fabio Cannavaro and Thuram earned their places in the backline – even though some would prefer the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli.

Current Juventus captain, Giorgio Chiellini completes the three-man defense. Praised for their loyalty to the club, Mauro Camoranesi and Nedved will make popular choices for the wing positions.

Andrea Pirlo’s transfer from Milan to Juventus back in 2011 played a major part in starting a new winning cycle, and he’s chosen for the double pivot role alongside Paul Pogba.

In attack, the legendary duo of Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet were probably easy picks, and they are joined by the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s been the main attraction since his sensational move to Turin in 2018, leaving Paulo Dybala on the outside.

Best XI (3-4-3): Buffon; Thuram, Cannavaro, Chiellini; Camoranesi, Pirlo, Pogba, Nedved; Del Piero, Trezeguet, Ronaldo