Italian journalist puts the blame on Pirlo for Juventus disaster

Italian journalist and former director of Tutto sport, Paolo De Paola has discussed Juventus’ poor start to the season and he claims their current struggles are the result of the poor stint of Andrea Pirlo.

Juve hired Pirlo as their manager last summer although the former midfielder had no prior managerial experience.

It was an enormous gamble and they paid for it by nearly missing out on the top four and also failing to get past the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Juve has brought the accomplished Massimiliano Allegri back in charge of the team, but he hasn’t made the best of starts.

They drew their first game against Udinese 2-2 before succumbing to a shock 1-0 loss at home to Empoli in their last match.

These results have left them with just a point from two games and a -1 goal difference.

While it is still early in the campaign, it is never nice to start badly and to be among the chasing pack.

De Paola puts the blame for their poor start squarely on Pirlo’s reign, he said as quoted by Tuttojuve: “This Juventus is the result of the total disaster made by Pirlo, who created a mental vacuum in every player, removing all security.

“This team must be refounded in the head: the players are not bad, but they play for themselves. Nobody helps. By dint of philosophizing, with papers presented in Coverciano, the mentality of a dressing room has been destroyed.

“Nedved is also one of the biggest culprits. , before he made certain decisions, Juventus won “.