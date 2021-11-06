Italian journalist reckons Juventus cannot do worse than they have done already

On current form in the competition, Juventus is one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

However, the same cannot be said of their form in the league as they continue to struggle to enter the top four.

They were similarly inconsistent and poor in the last campaign and almost didn’t make the top four.

Fans thought it was a one-off, but their current Serie A performance shows that they might have a long-term problem.

Italian journalist, Enzo Bucchioni says now is the time for them to recover and consistently deliver fine performances.

He was impressed by their performance in their last game against Zenit Saint Petersburg and insists there is no more room for failure in their Serie A matches.

Bucchioni told TMW Radio as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus must recover, it can’t get worse than this. I appreciated some improvement on Wednesday. If you go back to the past it means you didn’t understand. nothing.

“The other night we saw two wings attacking, a bit of a different mechanism. Fiorentina play better, they are more of a team than Juventus now.”

Juve FC say

Juve still has some of the best players in Italy and it is shocking that the Bianconeri has struggled in Serie A so far.

All eyes are on Max Allegri following his success at the club before and because he replaced Andrea Pirlo, whom most people don’t think did badly last season.

However, if the players don’t start delivering their best performances consistently, nothing would change and the Bianconeri could fire Allegri and bring in another manager, who would likely also struggle at the helm.

As Bucchioni pointed out, Juve stars need to build on their fine performance in their last match and the game against Fiorentina today offers them a good chance of showing that they are serious about winning this Scudetto.