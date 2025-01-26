Juventus have reportedly set their asking price for Dusan Vlahovic amidst growing interest from Arsenal.

The 25-year-old is enduring a rough patch, and his situation at the club become even more complicated following the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani who marked his debut against Napoli with a good finish.

The fact that Thiago Motta immediately entrusted the Frenchman with a starting role against the Serie A leaders is quite telling. Despite the team’s defeat, the new signing showed positive signs and did well in his overall contribution. On the other hand, the Serbian was once again uninspiring in his late cameo, failing to properly hold up the ball.

Therefore, Kolo Muani is widely expected to cement himself as a regular starter in the coming weeks, leaving Vlahovic on the bench.

For his part, Italian journalist Paolo Paganini believes the former Fiorentina man might walk away in the next few days, especially if Arsenal were to put 40 million euros on the table.

The Gunners need attacking reinforcement after losing Gabriel Jesus to injury, so they could revive their interest in the struggling Juventus man.

“If Arsenal were to come forward with 40 million euros, Vlahovic will leave in January,” said Paganini during his appearance on Rai Sport via TuttoJuve.

“The renewal negotiations with his entourage have led to nothing. He has a contract until 2026, so if he doesn’t leave now, he will leave in June, for sure.”

On another note, the transfer market insider reveals Andrea Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz could both be heading towards Manchester City.

“It is true that Douglas Luiz is having an absolutely negative campaign, but why does Manchester City want to buy both Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz? Juve still want 80 million euros for Cambiaso. Both Douglas Luiz and Cambiaso should go to City.”