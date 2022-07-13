Italian journalist reveals the truth about Dybala’s future

Mario Sconcerti believes the reason Paulo Dybala is without a club yet is because European sides know he has an agreement with Inter Milan already.

The attacker left Juventus at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

As one of the most popular footballers in the world, everyone expected him to find a new club sooner than expected.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and he is clubless at the moment, while other players prepare for the new season at their respective teams.

Inter has been linked with a move for him since he was on the books of Juve, and Sconcerti says everyone knows he will join them.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Why does Dybala continue to have no team? Last interpretation: the market knows that there is an agreement with Inter”.

Dybala will certainly not be clubless for the rest of this season, but it is still a surprise that no one has picked him up yet.

The former Palermo man remains one of the finest talents around, but his fitness record is probably now a cause for concern for his suitors.

He will hope he gets a new club soon so that he can have a proper preseason with them.