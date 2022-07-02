The Italian journalist, Umberto Chiariello, has insisted that he is sure Kalidou Koulibaly will reject Juventus’ advances this summer.

The Senegalese defender is one of the best in the world, and he could depart from Napoli.

Juve has been linked with a move for him, and they consider him one player that can replace Matthijs de Ligt perfectly.

Chelsea is pushing to sign the Dutchman in this transfer window, and Juve will accept a good offer from them.

The Bianconeri have now made Koulibaly one of their targets to replace him.

But Chiariello believes the AFCON winner will move to England instead of joining Juve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Koulibaly at Juventus? Never. I have the feeling that he is going to London”

Juve FC Says

Koulibaly would be a solid signing for us, but the defender knows players hardly move from Napoli to Juve.

Gonzalo Higuain was the last big player to make that move, but he was subjected to so much abuse, and his reputation among the Partenopei suffered.

Koulibaly will not want that, but if Napoli wants him to stay, they must meet his contract demands and keep him in the team.

If that doesn’t happen, he could run down his contract and leave at the end of next season.