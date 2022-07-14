Italian journalist says Pogba has been worse than Dybala

Juventus has just brought Paul Pogba back to the club after he left them for Manchester United in 2016.

The midfielder underperformed for most of the time he was in England. However, Juve still considered him good enough to return to the club.

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri allowed Paulo Dybala to walk away freely despite his reputation as one of their most important players in the last few seasons.

The Argentinian was plagued by injuries in his last two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium, but he still contributed to their successes.

The Italian journalist, Fulvio Focolari, wonders why they will allow him to leave and bring Pogba back if the decisions were based on the level of performance of each player.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercatoweb:

“Dybala moves everything, with or without Zaniolo , changes the cards on the table. it is quite incredible that Juventus get rid of Dybala for all the problems we know, then bases the whole future on Pogba , a player who has done worse than the Argentine in recent years.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala has not been fit enough to make an impact at the club consistently, and giving him a new deal represented an enormous risk on our part.

However, Pogba has simply not been in the right environment where he can thrive.

Their situations are different, and the midfielder has a better chance of succeeding than Dybala has of staying fit.