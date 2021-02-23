Italian journalist says Ronaldo doesn’t score enough against the big clubs

Juventus earned a comfortable win on Monday against bottom of the table Crotone, marked a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.

The Portuguese scored through two towering headers, before Weston McKennie’s strike made it 3-0.

Therefore, CR7 took his tally to 18 goals in the Serie A season, and is once again the sole leader of the top scorers charts.

Romelu Lukaku currently sit in second place with 17 strikes, whilst Ciro Immobile, Luis Muriel and Zlatan Ibrahimovic share the 3rd spot with 14 goals each.

Nonetheless, according to Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti (via Calciomercato.com), Ronaldo doesn’t score enough goals against the biggest clubs in Italy.

The expert points out that the Portuguese averages a goal every two match, which is an impressive statistic.

However, against the top 9 clubs, the journalist writes that the former Real Madrid man has only scored against Roma and Lazio.

However, we must point out that Ronaldo also scored a last minute goal against Sassuolo, even though the report failed to mention it.

Sconcerti also mentions Hellas Verona as one of the clubs that the striker couldn’t find the net against, but it must be noted that CR7 didn’t take part in that match due to testing positive for Covid-19.

Nonetheless, the veteran journalist notes that this is a rather normal trend, as seen by the stats of the league’s other top strikers.

Lukaku for instance has only scored for Inter against Milan and Napoli (from the spot kick) among the top nine Serie A clubs.